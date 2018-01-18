Is your car winter ready?

Winter weather can take a toll on your vehicle. Steve Denzik of Big O Tires Fegenbush explains how you can tell whether you need new tires or brakes. You can find Steve at Big O TiresFegenbush, 7935 Fegenbush Ln. The phone number is (502) 239 - 4040. The website is BigOTires.com. Be sure to take advantage of their tire special: Buy 3, Get 1 Free on select Cooper, Nitto or Continental Tires through February 4th, 2018.

© 2018 WHAS-TV