Is your car winter ready?

Steve Denzik from Big O' Tires Fegenbush shares how to indicate if your tire is ready to brave the snow.

WHAS 12:15 PM. EST January 18, 2018

Winter weather can take a toll on your vehicle. Steve Denzik of Big O Tires Fegenbush explains how you can tell whether you need new tires or brakes. You can find Steve at Big O TiresFegenbush, 7935 Fegenbush Ln. The phone number is (502) 239 - 4040. The website is BigOTires.com.  Be sure to take advantage of their tire special: Buy 3, Get 1 Free on select Cooper, Nitto or Continental Tires through February 4th, 2018.

