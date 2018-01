The Kentucky Museum of Art and Crafts, or KMAC, shares the unique designs local artists have created with a fashion show reveal. The KMAC Couture launch party is January 25th, 2018 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. It's a free event. The runway show is April 14th, 2018. The museum is at 715 W. Main St. The website is KMACMuseum.org.

