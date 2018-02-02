WHAS
Go Red for Women to raise awareness of the number one killer of women

On February 2nd expect to see many rocking red to raise awareness for women's heart disease, the number one killer among women.

WHAS 12:36 PM. EST February 02, 2018

Rock the color red to raise awareness of heart disease in women with help from Macy's. Terry Cardwell shows off the many looks available at Macy's that can be purchased at 25% off when you show off your little red dress pin from the American Heart Association. Jill Bell of Passport Heath explains how devastating heart disease is to the female population, and how you can help prevent it from happening to you. You can find more details online at GoRedForWomen.org.

 

