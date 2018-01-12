Gilligan's doppelganger draws laughter from his latest crowd

Comedian Dale Jones and his wife, Jodi, have more than once been compared to the ‘60s TV characters aboard the charter boat “The Minnow”. That is just part of the hilarious comedic routine you’ll hear at The Caravan, 1250 Bardstown Rd., on Friday, January 12th and Saturday, January 13th, 2018. Tickets are available at LaughingDerby.com or by calling (502) 459 – 0022. Dale’s website is DaleJonesComic.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV