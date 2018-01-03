Get your best look with the best price

Makeup artist Rachel Edwards explains how drugstore makeup can be just as beautiful as the name brands. You can learn more about Rachel at RachelEdwardsMUA.com or call her at(502) 741-2658.
Rachel’s Favorite Beauty Steals
Milani blush in Luminoso
Milani lipstick in shades by number 17,25,26,27,42
Milani lip liners
Milani eyeshaow primer
Maybeline Define - A- Brow pencil
Loreal 24 Hour Super Liner
Loreal Pro Infallible Foundation Matte & Glow formulas
Loreal Pro Infallible concealer
Loreal Lash Paradise Mascara
Loreal Orginal Voluminous Mascara
Loreal Magic Lumi concealar
NYX HD translucent finishing powder
NYX brand lipstick & glosses
ColourPop lip primer
ColourPop lip glosses matte & glossy
ColourPop super shock eyeshadows & pigments
Garnier Fructis Texture Tease Finishing Spray
Garnier Fructis Flat Iron Protector
OGX Nourishing Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Oil Mist
Not Your Mothers Clean Freak Dry Shampoo
