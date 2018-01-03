Get your best look with the best price

Makeup artist Rachel Edwards explains how drugstore makeup can be just as beautiful as the name brands. You can learn more about Rachel at RachelEdwardsMUA.com or call her at(502) 741-2658.

Rachel’s Favorite Beauty Steals

Milani blush in Luminoso

Milani lipstick in shades by number 17,25,26,27,42

Milani lip liners

Milani eyeshaow primer

Maybeline Define - A- Brow pencil

Loreal 24 Hour Super Liner

Loreal Pro Infallible Foundation Matte & Glow formulas

Loreal Pro Infallible concealer

Loreal Lash Paradise Mascara

Loreal Orginal Voluminous Mascara

Loreal Magic Lumi concealar

NYX HD translucent finishing powder

NYX brand lipstick & glosses

ColourPop lip primer

ColourPop lip glosses matte & glossy

ColourPop super shock eyeshadows & pigments

Garnier Fructis Texture Tease Finishing Spray

Garnier Fructis Flat Iron Protector

OGX Nourishing Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Oil Mist

Not Your Mothers Clean Freak Dry Shampoo

