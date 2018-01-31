Get the VIP treatment after completing the KDF mini or full marathon!

If you’re an avid runner who likes their eggs runny too, this one’s for you! Zeggs and Jim Beam have partnered with the Kentucky Derby Festival Mini and Marathon to treat you like running royalty when you complete the race. You can register for the race and for the VIP experience online at KDF.org. Currently, the entry fee for the Mini is $80 and the Marathon is $90 but those prices will rise starting February 1, 2018. The VIP experience is an extra $65. Race day is Saturday, April 28, 2018.

R(e)covery

1 part Jim Beam’s Urban Stillhouse Select

1 part Aperol

.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

5 leaves Fresh Sage

Half Fresh Blood Orange

Topped with Ale 8

Garnish Lime Peel & Sage

Muddle blood orange in bottom of mixing glass. Pour in JB Stillhouse Select, Aperol, Angostura, Lime Juice, & Sage Leaves. Shake with ice. Double Strain over large cube. Top with Ale 8. Garnish.

