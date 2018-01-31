WHAS
Get the VIP treatment after completing the KDF mini or full marathon!

After running a marathon, chances are you'll need to recover. Thankfully Zeggs, Jim Beam and much more will be waiting for you at the finish line for VIP participants.

WHAS 12:45 PM. EST January 31, 2018

If you’re an avid runner who likes their eggs runny too, this one’s for you! Zeggs and Jim Beam have partnered with the Kentucky Derby Festival Mini and Marathon to treat you like running royalty when you complete the race. You can register for the race and for the VIP experience online at KDF.org. Currently, the entry fee for the Mini is $80 and the Marathon is $90 but those prices will rise starting February 1, 2018. The VIP experience is an extra $65. Race day is Saturday, April 28, 2018.

 

R(e)covery

 

1 part                    Jim Beam’s Urban Stillhouse Select 

1 part                    Aperol

.75 parts              Fresh Lime Juice

3 dashes              Angostura Bitters

5 leaves                Fresh Sage

Half                        Fresh Blood Orange

Topped with       Ale 8

Garnish                Lime Peel & Sage

 

Muddle blood orange in bottom of mixing glass. Pour in JB Stillhouse Select, Aperol, Angostura, Lime Juice, & Sage Leaves. Shake with ice. Double Strain over large cube. Top with Ale 8.  Garnish.

