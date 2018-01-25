WHAS
Get a head start on warm weather activities with the Louisville Boat show

WHAS 1:08 PM. EST January 25, 2018

The Louisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow is back! The event features a virtual boating skills trainer, a wakeboard trampoline and even Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel! The Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow is open through Sunday January 28, 2018 at the Kentucky Expo Center. For more information visit LouisvilleBoatRVShow.com. Tickets are $12 and kids 12 and younger get in free.

