Get a head start on warm weather activities with the Louisville Boat show

The Louisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow is back! The event features a virtual boating skills trainer, a wakeboard trampoline and even Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel! The Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow is open through Sunday January 28, 2018 at the Kentucky Expo Center. For more information visit LouisvilleBoatRVShow.com. Tickets are $12 and kids 12 and younger get in free.

© 2018 WHAS-TV