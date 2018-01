Great Clips in Bashford Manor will donate $3 for each haircut on January 13th and 14th, 2018 to the Kentucky Humane Society. On Saturday, visit them between 9:00AM and 6:00PM. On Sunday, visit them between 10:30AM and 6:00PM. You can get more information about the Humane Society at KYHumane.org.

