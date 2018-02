Singer-songwriter Josh Logan will serenade all of the ladies at 8-Up for Galentine’s Day, a made-up holiday created by Leslie Knope of “Parks and Rec”. Josh Logan will perform from 7:00PM to 9:00PM at 8-Up’s Galentine’s Day celebration on February 13, 2018. The party is from 4:00PM until midnight. 8-Up is in the Hilton Garden Inn at 350 W. Chestnut St., Louisville.

