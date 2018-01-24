WHAS
"Fur" real, you can adopt cats without adoption fees!

All adoption fee are waived for cats 4lbs and under during the NAFAS "Free Fur All" event through march 31st.

More than 3,000 animals come through the doors of the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter every year. To help many of the fabulous felines find new, forever homes, they’re eliminating adoption fees for cats weighing less than four pounds. The New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter's "Free-Fur-All" runs through March 31st, 2018. The shelter is located at 215 West Market Street in New Albany, Indiana. You can reach them at 812-948-5355 or go online to NAFCAnimalShelter.org.

