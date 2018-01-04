WHAS
From tree logging to video logging, these Indiana natives take on the silver screen

When they're not in the studio logging footage, these Southern Indiana filmmakers are logging trees in their day job.

January 04, 2018

Woodworkers by weekday and filmmakers on the weekend, that’s the life of local loggers Adam Dufour and T.L. Bridger. Now, they’re ready to debut their latest film, “Sinjar: Valley of the Shadow”. It chronicles the journey of two victims of ISIS terrorists saved on the border of Syria. "Sinjar" premieres January 5th, 2018 at 7:00PM at Village 8. Tickets are $8 and you can get them at AmorDomini.com.

