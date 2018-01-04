From tree logging to video logging, these Indiana natives take on the silver screen

Woodworkers by weekday and filmmakers on the weekend, that’s the life of local loggers Adam Dufour and T.L. Bridger. Now, they’re ready to debut their latest film, “Sinjar: Valley of the Shadow”. It chronicles the journey of two victims of ISIS terrorists saved on the border of Syria. "Sinjar" premieres January 5th, 2018 at 7:00PM at Village 8. Tickets are $8 and you can get them at AmorDomini.com.

