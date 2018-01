Musician Josh Card began his love affair of music with country classics. He took a break to play in a punk band but is now back to his honky-tonk roots. Josh Card and The Restless Souls will play at The County Line, 1891 Old Preston Hwy., on January 19th, 2018. The show starts at 8:30PM. You can find more music at JoshCardMusic.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV