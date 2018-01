Members of Indiana’s Clark and Floyd Counties Special Olympics team showed off their medals and promoted their Polar Plunge fundraiser. You can take the plunge at the 2018 Polar Plunge February 17, 2018 at Deam Lake in Borden, Indiana. Find more details and sign up online at PolarPlungeIN.org. Learn more about Indiana's Special Olympics at SOIndiana.org.

