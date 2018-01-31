Football pros predict the outcome of Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII is February 4, 2018 between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. Who do you think will win? Terry and Rachel find a few people who have a professional opinion on the upcoming game. Former NFL players Chris Redman, Deion Branch, Eric Wood and Breno Giacomini are with Terry and Rachel at Baptist Health Performance Training. Baptist Health Performance Training is located at 2101 Sycamore Station Place. For more information call (502) 742-6090 or visit BaptistHealthPerformanceTraining.com.

