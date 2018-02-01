Find purr-fect feline friend for you at a discount at the KY Humane Society

In celebration of the Super Bowl and more adorable Kitten and Puppy Bowls, the Kentucky Humane Society is offering a special adoption discount on all cats. On February 3 and 4, 2018, cats at the KY Humane Society’s East Campus and all Feeders Supply locations will be available for $20. You can see all of the adoptable felines at KYHumane.org. Throw the Kentucky Humane Society a bone during the Puppy Bowl Watch Party on February 4, 2018 beginning at 2:00PM at Copper and Kings, 1121 E. Washington St. Your $5 entry donation will benefit the Kentucky Humane Society.

© 2018 WHAS-TV