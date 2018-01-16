Wendy Manganaro founded the Fed with Faith program to help feed the local homeless. She is joined by WHAS11 reporter Shay McAlister, a regular volunteer of the program. During these winter months, donations are even more crucial. If you'd like to donate to Fed with Faith, drop off goods to their headquarters at Beargrass Christian Church on Shelbyville Road. You can learn more about Fed with Faith on their website FedWithFaith.org. The phone number is (502) 269-1027.

