FBI asks for public help with ongoing investigation

The Louisville division’s FBI special agent in charge Amy Hess discusses topics including the recent school shooting in western Kentucky, and national human trafficking revelations, and gives her thoughts on how those crimes can be prevented. If you are aware of suspicious activity, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Contact the FBI Louisville Division at 502-263-6000. Find them online at FBI.gov/Louisville and on Twitter @FBILouisville.

