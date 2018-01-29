Eat your way to a skinnier you

Retired insurance agent Helen Martinson endured multiple weight-loss surgeries with mixed results. Her transformation blossomed when she simply changed her diet. Now she shares the recipes that helped in her journey with her new cookbook "Cookin' Skinny." You can find Helen's new cookbook online at HelenMartinson.com, BarnesandNoble.com and Amazon.

Blueberry Pancake Recipe:

4 servings

Ingredients 2/3 cup 1% cottage cheese 1 large egg 2 egg whites 2 tablespoons whole wheat flour 1/2 cup cornmeal 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 tablespoon sugar or Splenda 1/3 cup 1% milk 2 tablespoons flax meal 1/2 teaspoon orange zest 1/2 cup blueberries

Method

1. Lightly coat a griddle with cooking spray and preheat to 350

degrees.

2. Place all ingredients except the blueberries in a blender or

food processor and blend for 4–10 seconds. Gently fold in the

blueberries.

3. Pour pancake batter by 1/3 cupfuls onto the griddle. Cook for

approximately 2 minutes per side, or until bubbles form and the

edges are cooked. Flip and cook 2 more minutes, or until the

underside is lightly browned.

4. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 171 calories, 10 grams protein, 22 grams carbohydrates,

4 grams fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 5 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 48

milligrams cholesterol, 212 milligrams sodium

