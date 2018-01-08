WHAS
Eat, drink and be entertained like a king on the King of Rock 'n' Roll's birthday

In honor of Elvis Presley's birthday today, Don Goodfleish performs some of the King's greatest hits.

WHAS 12:52 PM. EST January 08, 2018

Elvis impersonator Don Goodfleisch dials up his best performance to commemorate the King’s birthday.  If you don your best Elvis attire at Chuy's restaurant, 104 Oxmoor Ct., onJanuary 8th, 2018 you'll get a free entree of your choice. Chuy's will also offer everyone $1 off Elvis Green Chile Fried Chicken and the Elvis Presley Memorial Combo. Don will be there to perform from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. You can find more of him at ElvisbyDon.com. 

