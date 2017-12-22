WHAS
Don't start 2018 with a DUI

Taylor Amerman of Brown Forman joins us with a few alternative options to drinking alcohol... and Mark Roberts of CityScoot joins us with some alternative ways home, should we choose to indulge.

WHAS 11:44 AM. EST December 22, 2017

Celebrate responsibly this holiday season. Taylor Amerman of Brown-Forman shares alternative options to alcoholic drinks and Mark Roberts of CityScoot shares how you can be sure to arrive home safely after the celebration ends. You can get $20 dollars your Lyft or CityScoot ride through Monday, January 1st, 2018 using the code 'SAFERIDEKY17'. Learn more about the "This one's on us" campaign at SafeRideKY.com. 

