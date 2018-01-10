Don't miss your shot to celebrate Alexander Hamilton's birthday

Celebrate Alexander Hamilton's birthday at the Main Library at 301 York Street beginning at 6:00PM on January 11th, 2018. It's free and open to all ages. For more information, visit LFPL.org/Events or call (502) 574-1611.
Celebrate the birthday of one of our founding fathers and now star of the hit musical "Hamilton" at the Louisville Free Public Library.
