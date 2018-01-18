Don't let the cold weather stop you from gardening

Grows shares information on how you can keep your garden going all year long. As the weather warms up, you'll be able to shop the plants at Louisville Grows' "Seeds and Starts" spring plant sale. They’ll have fruit trees, berry bushes, compost and more available on April 14th and May 12th, 2018. If you want to get your hands dirty before then, the group could use your help as a volunteer! More details are at LouisvilleGrows.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV