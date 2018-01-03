WHAS
Don't let a busy schedule derail your healthy track

Case Belcher of Four Barrel Crossfit shares how to make balanced meal prepped dishes.

January 03, 2018

Case Belcher, owner and head coach of Four Barrel Cross Fit, shares how to correctly create a balanced meal-prep kit. Four Barrel Cross Fit in Louisville is located at 10500 Westport Rd. and in New Albany at 322 Mt. Tabor Rd. The website is FourBarrelCrossFit.com. You can also find Case leading classes on clean eating and meal-prep at the MESA Kitchen, 216 Pearl St. in New Albany. You can give them a call at (812725-7691.

