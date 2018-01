This hairy tradition is still growing! The 3rd annual WhiskerMania will feature all types of facial hair from beards to goatees to chinstraps, and even beards on women! WhiskerMania is January 27, 2018 at Diamond Pub, 630 Barret Ave. in Louisville. Tickets are $15 and benefit Active Heroes. You can find details on the Derby City Whisker Club Facebook page.

