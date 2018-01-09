WHAS
Discover new job opportunities at the Omni Hotel's job fair

The Louisville Omni Hotel is looking to fill many positions before its grand opening in March 2018.

The newly constructed Louisville Omni Hotel is looking for candidates to fill various positions around the hotel. If you're interested in a position, first complete the online application at OmniHotels.com/Careers. Then, attend the job fair that runs January 18th and 19th, 2018 at the KFC Yum! Center from 8:00AM until 5:00PM. The final day will be January 20th, 2018 from 8:00AM until 1:00PM at the Odd Fellows Building, 211 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

