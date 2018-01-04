WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 17 closing alerts
Close

Darryl Isaacs bares gifts for the kids of Pleasant Ridge Elementary

Darryl Isaacs brings gifts to the students of Pleasant Ridge Elmentary

WHAS 11:17 AM. EST January 04, 2018

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories