Darryl Isaacs bares gifts for the kids of Pleasant Ridge Elementary

© 2018 WHAS-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Trump administration takes first step toward health…Jan. 4, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
-
TARC bus and three vehicles crash into buildingJan. 4, 2018, 9:43 a.m.
-
Stolen LMPD cruiser recoveredJan. 3, 2018, 10:34 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs