Create a vision board and watch your goals come true

Jenny Boice explains how pictures and items can actually help you visualize and eventually achieve those dreams you have for 2018.

WHAS 12:33 PM. EST January 09, 2018

Visually seeing your hopes and dreams should help motivate you to complete them. That's the idea behind vision boards. Jenny Boice of Rainbow Blossom will hold a workshop where you can make your own. You can take Jenny's Vision Board Workshop at Highlands Market located 3046 Bardstown Road on January 13th , 2018 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM. Get more information at RainbowBlossom.com. 

