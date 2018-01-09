WHAS
Close

Coach Walz and Myisha Hines-Allen talk keys to success for UofL Women's Basketball

The Cards take on Notre Dame this Thursday January 11th, 2018. Coach Walz and Senior Myisha Hines-Allen share how they're preparing.

WHAS 12:33 PM. EST January 09, 2018

The #3 Cards take on #2 Notre Dame on January 11th, 2018 in the KFC Yum! Center at 7:00PM. You can get tickets and more information about the team at GoCards.com. 

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories