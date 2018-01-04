Close Christmas comes early for the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana thanks to Darryl Isaacs The kids of the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana start Christmas early this year. WHAS 11:27 AM. EST January 04, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The kids of the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana start Christmas early this year thanks to Darryl Isaacs. © 2018 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories Trump administration takes first step toward health… Jan. 4, 2018, 9:27 a.m. TARC bus and three vehicles crash into building Jan. 4, 2018, 9:43 a.m. Stolen LMPD cruiser recovered Jan. 3, 2018, 10:34 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs