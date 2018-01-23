"Chicago" razzles and dazzles the Louisville stage

Legendary choreographer Bob Fosse may have passed away more than 30 years ago, but his iconic dance moves are still being used today. Actress Dylis Croman, who plays Roxie Hart in “Chicago”, shows Terry how to dance in iconic Fosse Style. "Chicago" runs January 23rd through January 28th, 2018 at the Kentucky Center. Tickets and details can be found online at KentuckyCenter.org or by calling (502) 584-7777.

