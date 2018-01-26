Chef Ed Lee returns to a kitchen near you!

Chef Ed Lee, along with Stacie Stewart, prepare drinks and menu items you can find at Ed's new restaurant, Whiskey Dry. Ed also tells us more about his new program L.E.E. (Let's Empower Employment) to bring more equality and diversity to the restaurant industry. Whiskey Dry will open at 412 S. Fourth St., the former location of The Pub. If you'd like to learn more about The Lee Initiative for more diversity in the restaurant industry, visit LeeInitiative.org.

© 2018 WHAS-TV