Close Celebrate the new year with Bulleit Boubon WHAS 12:52 PM. EST January 08, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Bulleit Bourbon's Forrest Williams shares how to ring in the new year the right way with Bulleit Bourbon products. © 2018 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories Warmer days are ahead Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m. VIDEO: Hundreds involved in trampoline park incident Jan. 7, 2018, 11:58 p.m. Man charged with 7 year old's murder to appear in court Jan. 8, 2018, 5:50 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs