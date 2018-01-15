Can 15 minutes of movement make the difference for students?

Over-energized kids can be a distraction in schools but UofL researchers believe just 15 minutes of exercise a day could change that. Mark Hebert shares the story of how UofL researchers and Hawthorne Elementary School students are working together to find out. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofL Today every Monday and Tuesday night at 6:00PM on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events go to UofLNews.com.

