Calling all brave and bonkers! It's time for the 20th Annual Polar Plunge

Does jumping into the Ohio River on a cold winter morning make you brave or bonkers? Either way, it helps the Special Olympics of Kentucky, so you’re invited to jump on in! SOKY’s Jennifer McMahon, along with Hayden Redmon and Taunya Eshenbaugh, share how you can get involved with this year’s COOLest event. You can take the plunge on February 24, 2018 at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Waterfront Park. Sign up and get more information at LouisvillePlunge.com.

