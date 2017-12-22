Buy one, give one: how purchasing a Lokono backpack can help a student in need

Recent University of Kentucky graduates John Bickel and Gabriel Ervin began their company, Lokono, after volunteering in Nicaragua. For each backpack sold, another filled with school supplies will be sent to a child in need in Nicaragua. You can find out more about John and Gabriel's endeavors or order your own backpack at GoLokono.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram, @GoLokono.

