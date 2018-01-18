WHAS
Bowling for Kids' Sake is right up our alley!

Angie Fenton joins Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Kentuckiana as they bowl for the kids' sakes.

WHAS 12:15 PM. EST January 18, 2018

Angie Fenton helps Big Brothers, Big Sisters Kentuckiana kick off their Bowl for Kids’ Sake campaign at Main Event in Jeffersontown. The actual kick-off party takes place at Great Flood Brewing Co., 2120 Bardstown Rd., from 5:30PM - 7:00PM on January 18th, 2018. For more information about this event, visit BBBSKY.org. You can also sign up for Bowl for Kids’ Sake at BowlForKidsSake.com.

 

