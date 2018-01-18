Bowling for Kids' Sake is right up our alley!

Angie Fenton helps Big Brothers, Big Sisters Kentuckiana kick off their Bowl for Kids’ Sake campaign at Main Event in Jeffersontown. The actual kick-off party takes place at Great Flood Brewing Co., 2120 Bardstown Rd., from 5:30PM - 7:00PM on January 18th, 2018. For more information about this event, visit BBBSKY.org. You can also sign up for Bowl for Kids’ Sake at BowlForKidsSake.com.

