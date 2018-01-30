WHAS
Boom! Science Center camp is an explosive good time

Andrew Spence from the Kentucky Science Center shares what you can expect from their Winter Camps.

WHAS 12:11 PM. EST January 30, 2018

When the kids are off from school, they can still play with science at the Kentucky Science Center. Upcoming winter camps are scheduled February 16 and 19, 2018. Get more information, go to KYScienceCenter.org or call (502) 561-6100. 

