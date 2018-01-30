Boom! Science Center camp is an explosive good time

When the kids are off from school, they can still play with science at the Kentucky Science Center. Upcoming winter camps are scheduled February 16 and 19, 2018. Get more information, go to KYScienceCenter.org or call (502) 561-6100.
© 2018 WHAS-TV
Andrew Spence from the Kentucky Science Center shares what you can expect from their Winter Camps.
When the kids are off from school, they can still play with science at the Kentucky Science Center. Upcoming winter camps are scheduled February 16 and 19, 2018. Get more information, go to KYScienceCenter.org or call (502) 561-6100.
© 2018 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs