Beer, planes, and pinup, oh my!

The Tailspin Ale Fest returns for its fifth year on February 17th, 2018. Enjoy over 75 local and national craft beers while also helping Dare to Care. Tailspin co-founder Trevor Cravens, along with Julius Gagne of Sun King Brewery and pinup girl Emily Schumann, explain what you can expect to see at this year’s fest. Tailspin Ale Fest will be held at Bowman Field's WWII Era Hangar. General admission is $50 and VIP is $75. You can get tickets and more info at TailspinAleFest.com.

