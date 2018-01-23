Batter up! UofL Baseball looks ahead to spring 2018

Warming temperatures can only mean one thing, baseball season will be in full swing. UofL baseball head coach Dan McDonnell and pitcher Riley Thompson join Terry and Rachel to share what we can expect to see from the Cards this season. The 2018 baseball season gets underway with practice and a scrimmage on Friday, January 26th, followed by the Lead-off Dinner at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. The Cards will open the season on February 16th, 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina against Richmond at noon. The home opener will be February 21st, 2018 at 3:00PM against Eastern Kentucky. Season tickets are available at GoCards.com/BSBTickets or by calling 502-GO-CARDS.

