Longtime Conservative and former George W. Bush staffer, David Frum, is currently the editor of "The Atlantic" and author of "Trumpocracy", a book detailing the current Trump administration. After Trump's first State of the Union address, David shares his opinions on how it went. David will be interviewed by Florida's former GOP Congressman David Jolly at the Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St. The event takes place on January 31, 2018. Tickets inside the Bomhard are sold out, overflow seating with a screening in the North Lobby is available for only $10. For more information, call (502) 584 - 7777 or visit KentuckyCenter.org.

