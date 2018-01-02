Refresh your home in the new year with help from decorator Jen Hohl

Decorator Jen Hohl shares simple changes to freshen up your home in the new year.

A new year is the perfect time to refresh your home, even if it’s with simple changes to colors and smells. Decorator Jen Hohl shares some of her favorite ways to freshen up the home. You can see more ideas on Jen Hohl's Facebook page "Custom Refinished Decor" and you can reach her at (502) 386-5489. You can also read about her in the current issue of "Today's Woman Magazine" or at TodaysWomanNow.com.

