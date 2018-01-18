WHAS
A new APPreciation for Muhammad Ali

During an APP-preciation Night, Ali's twin daughters Rasheda Ali-Walsh and Jamillah Ali-Joyce will help launch two mobile apps that focus on continuing the Champ's legacy of service.

WHAS 12:16 PM. EST January 18, 2018

Jeanie Kahnke of the Muhammed Ali Center joins President of Bellarmine University Dr. Susan Donovan to explain their efforts of creating two new Muhammad Ali-inspired mobile apps.The Muhammad Ali APPreciation Night will be January 18th, 2018 from 5:30PM to 6:30PM on the first floor of Bellarmine's Centro Building. It's free and open to the public, but RSVPs are encouraged. You can register at Bellarmine.edu. You can find more about Ali's life and legacy at the Muhammad Ali Center, 144 N. 6th St., and at AliCenter.org. 

 

