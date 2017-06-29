What's new for Amazon Prime Day on July 11

Go Banking Rates (Photo: Go Banking Rates)

Amazon has announced new deals for the third annual Prime Day, which is Tuesday, July 11.

New this year, Prime members will be able to get 30 hours of deals starting at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Monday, July 10. There will be new deals every five minutes.

Prime Day has expanded to 13 countries this year, and as the company gears up for the event, Amazon is offering a free Prime trial any time before or on July 11.

Here's what else is new:

- 30 hours to shop, starting on Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. PT

- Deals will be organized by the most-shopped themes

- Voice shopping and Alexa-exclusive deals

- Early deal watching will be available through the Amazon app

- Members in China and Mexico can buy in the Amazon Global Store

- Big TV deals, including an Amazon Fire TV edition

A lot of Amazon-based deals are already starting, from now until Prime Day itself. Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get four months of the on-demand service for $0.99. Also available now is a $10 deal for first-time Prime Video users, a 40 percent savings on a Kindle Unlimited membership, a six-month membership to Audible for $8.95 a month and 35 percent off for Everyday Essential through Prime Pantry.

Thousands of small businesses will also be participating, and Amazon promises that entrepreneurs will represent nearly 40 percent of all Prime Day Lightning Deals. Last year the company reported a record-breaking year for small business participants.

Televisions will be one of the big purchases this year. One of the best deals includes a 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition. The company boasts a record level of inventory but says TV deals will likely sell out.

For $99 a year, Prime members receive unlimited free two-day shipping on more than 50 million items, free one-day shipping and free same-day delivery in more than 5,000 cities. Two-hour delivery is also available in 30 major cities.

