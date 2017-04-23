Want Nintendo's NES Classic? Better hurry to a Best Buy tomorrow

(Photo: Nintendo, Custom)

Nintendo's NES Classic will be back, at least for one more day at Best Buy.

The electronics retailer announced on Twitter Sunday that the popular, now-discontinued retro game system will be returning to its stores Monday. As one would expect, Best Buy will only have "limited quantities" of the system available and the game console will only be available in stores.

Purchases will be limited to one NES Classic per customer and on a first-come, first-served basis. Similar to Black Friday and other big product launches the retailer will be employing a ticketing system for those waiting on line, limiting the amount of tickets offered to the amount of stock available in the store.

Best Buy would not provide details on how many consoles will be available.

Released late last year, the $60 NES Classic was a surprise hit for Nintendo. Unlike rival video game systems such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, which feature cutting-edge graphics and lifelike games, the NES Classic was more or less a shrunken repackaging of the original 1985 console that had an HDMI port that allows it to be plugged into modern TVs. The console came complete with a retro controller, 8-bit graphics and 30 preinstalled classic games including Pac-Man, Tecmo Bowl and Super Mario Bros.

The company, however, struggled to keep up with demand, leading to a boon for those selling on the secondary market. Earlier this month Nintendo announced that it would be discontinuing the product, a surprise move that only furthered the surge. On Sunday afternoon several NES Classic's were going for more than $200 on eBay, or three to four times the regular retail price.

If interested, you can find out when your local Best Buy opens here.

