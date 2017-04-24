UofL students make concrete canoe

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve
-
Trailer stolen from New Jersey robotics team
-
Campbell's Soup Recalls Chicken Soup
-
Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf
-
2017 Thunder Over Louisville Fireworks Show
-
All-female crew leads UPS Thunder plane
-
17-year-old male arrested after N. 38th Street shooting
-
Man dead after Patton Court shooting
-
Hundreds attend downtown March for Science
-
The great Thunder cleanup
More Stories
-
Experts say start to mosquito proof your yard sooner…Apr 24, 2017, 6:22 p.m.
-
Beshear, Attorneys general call on DeVos to restore…Apr 24, 2017, 4:31 p.m.
-
2 arrested, victim ID'd after Bearcamp Road homicideApr 24, 2017, 4:17 p.m.