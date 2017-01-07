This underwater drone lets you take fishing to the next level

The PowerVision PowerRay drone will help you land that perfect catch. (Photo: PowerVision)

Remember the last time you caught a huge bass, and no one believed you? Well, the PowerRay, PowerVision's latest drone, will let you record the moment you land that lunker–from underwater.

The PowerRay is one sleek drone. (Photo: PowerVision)

And it can dive pretty deep, with an operational depth of up to 98 feet. While down there, the PowerRay can record in 4K resolution, take 12 megapixels photos (as good as an iPhone 7), or stream video at 1080p. All these images are captured with a 100°...fisheye lens, and transmitted to your smart device via an internal WiFi signal.

The FishFinder sonar allows you to detect schools of fish up to 40 meters away.

(Photo: PowerVision)

That's not the only thing that the PowerRay can do. Aside from being a passive observer, this drone can actually help you catch fish. With the sold separately FishFinder, you can add a sonar system to the PowerRay. The add-on has a range of 131 feet, detecting objects as small as 3.9 inches across.

The robotic lure system lets you control your lure more precisely with your smartphone. (Photo: PowerVision)

The PowerVision will also offer an additional robot lure system. Basically, it turns the whole unit into a mechanical angler fish. Not the most technologically advance thing on the PowerRay, but the system will put the lure right in front of the camera.

PowerVision is also selling an optional VR headset. However, there's plenty of VR simulations of fish already out there.

(Photo: PowerVision)

The PowerRay weighs about 7.7 pounds, and has a battery life of about 4 hours. Pricing for the unit and its accessories is not available, but PowerVision has announced that it will begin accepting on February 27, 2017.