Robotics team learning problem solving after projects stolen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Their hands move quickly across the table, snapping small plastic bricks together or typing away on a tablet, but their minds move even faster.

These are some of the brightest young engineers in the world competing at the Vex Robotics World Championship being held in Louisville.

With the competition drawing to a close, many are working on putting the finishing touches to their robotic projects, but one team from New Jersey is working on a different timeline.

"Putting all that hard work into building the robot and programming it and perfecting everything, and then you have to do all that in less than 24 hours is kind of shocking," Kaia Thelwell said.

Thelwell, 13, is one of the students on Robot Revolution, an afterschool program in Summit, New Jersey, competing in this weekend's competition. Thelwell said she started working on this project back in September, competing in several regional and national competitions before qualifying for the world competition. Sunday morning, the team received some bad news - their trailer, which contained all their projects and materials, was stolen from outside their hotel.

"Actually I thought they were joking, it was a joke at first," Ari, 13, said. "I was thinking, 'Boy, yeah right!'"

"I was like, "Whoa, I cannot believe that actually happened to me of like all people,'" Thelwell said. "I finally get to worlds and then this happens."

According to Chris Marbaix, the owner of Robot Revolution and the stolen trailer, about $35,000 worth of equipment was stolen, but the experience of a lifetime robbed from the children does not have a price.

"That's what makes me sick more than the monetary loss it is for us," he said. "It's really the sickening feeling for these kids."

But with the new obstacle standing in their way, the students did not fold. Instead, this became another problem that needed to be solved, and thanks to some last-minute supplies, the team was able to start from scratch.

"This is more of a problem than I would have hoped for these kids," Marbaix said.

"We didn't cry or anything because we knew that we could build another one," Thelwell said.

"This is what we have and this is what's happening, so you have to just do it," Ari said.

The team said it hopes the trailer is returned before judging Monday evening. It has filed a police report and tells WHAS11 surveillance video from the hotel has also been turned over to police.

© 2017 WHAS-TV