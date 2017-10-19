Pokémon Go is rolling out new characters for Halloween

A person plays Pokemon Go on his phone (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) (Photo: Brendon Thorne, 2016 Getty Images)

(USA Today) Here's a treat for players of mobile game Pokémon Go: New characters will arrive in time for Halloween.

On Thursday, game developer Niantic confirmed new, ghost-type Pokémon will appear in the game for its Halloween event starting Oct. 20.

Niantic will also introduce more Pokémon from the video games Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire in December.

Other perks during the Halloween event include bonus candy, used to help make Pokémon stronger. Users will also spot Pokémon icon Pikachu in a Halloween costume.

This is the second straight year Niantic has hosted a Pokémon Go Halloween event, which will run until Nov. 2.

Pokémon Go launched in July of last year, allowing players to capture Pokémon in the real world using an augmented reality experience. It became a viral phenomenon that summer, and sparked renewed interest in AR.

