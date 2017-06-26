Mini Super NES Classic announced by Nintendo

Super NES Classic Edition (Photo: Nintendo)

One year after the NES Classic became one of the must-have gifts, Nintendo announced it will release a classic version of its successor, the Super NES.

Nintendo announced the SNES Classic Edition on Monday morning, saying the console will have 21 games, “including the previously unreleased Star Fox 2.”

“While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing in a statement. “With the Super NES Classic Edition, new fans will be introduced to some of the best Nintendo games of all time, while longtime fans can relive some of their favorite retro classics with family and friends.”

The full list of announced games includes:

- Contra III: The Alien Wars

- Donkey Kong Country

- EarthBound

- Final Fantasy III

- F-ZERO

- Kirby Super Star

- Kirby’s Dream Course

- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

- Mega Man X

- Secret of Mana

- Star Fox

- Star Fox 2

- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

- Super Castlevania IV

- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

- Super Mario Kart

- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

- Super Mario World

- Super Metroid

- Super Punch-Out!!

- Yoshi’s Island

Similar to the NES Classic, the console will be small enough to fit in someone’s hand, and will have an HDMI connection. Unlike the NES Classic, the Super NES Classic will come with two wired controllers. Nintendo added it would be released Sept. 29 and have a suggested price of $79.99.

