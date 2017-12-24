How to get your iPhone running at full speed again

A shopper ltries out the new Apple iPhone 6 at the Apple Store on the first day of sales of the new phone in Germany on September 19, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Apple is not everyone's favorite company this week after they announced that they have been purposefully throttling older iPhone models.

The tech-giant claimed the move was to protect phones batteries from aging too much and to prevent shutdowns caused when the processor put too much strain on already degraded batteries.

That announcement has already led to class action lawsuits against the company, and left many wondering what they can do to speed their phones back up.

Diagnosis

The first step iPhone users need to do is check which operating system they have running. iPhone 6, 6S and SE models have been throttled since update 10.2.1 and iPhone 7 models are being slowed after update 11.2. (Check yours by going to Settings>General>About). Download an app that will measure your battery's life. Apps such as Battery Life or Battery Doctor can scan your phones battery and tell you if your battery is in good condition or bad.

Battery Replacement

If your phone is on an effected software update and has a bad battery condition, the only step you can take to return to full speeds is to replace the battery. At this stage, there are multiple options as well.

The official way to replace an iPhone battery is through Apple's replacement program. For $79, iPhone owners can have Apple officially replace the battery and should see previous phone speeds return. Local repair shops. For varying prices that tend to be cheaper than Apple's replacement program, iPhone owners can have a local repair shop install a new battery. Amazon.com and other retailers sell DIY kits to replace batteries. These kits tend to be the cheapest options ranging from $10 to $40. Here's an example of a highly reviewed iPhone 6/6S kit for $26 and an iPhone 7 kit for $30.

It's important to note that while iPhone owners can choose any of these options, only option one -- the official Apple repair -- is supported under Apple's warranty terms. Choosing the other options, while cheaper, could lead to a broken phone or voided warranty.

© 2017 KVUE-TV